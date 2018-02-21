Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday, February 21st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Brian Britton, Marine Court, Blackrock, Co. Louth, formerly Rossnowlagh

- Mary Kelly, Glencar Road, Letterkenny & formerly Glasgow

- Teresa Coyle (née Hone), Mullindrait, Stranorlar & formerly of Killtefergal, Cloghan

- Anthony Chambers, Railway Avenue, Killygordon

- Paddy (Con) McLoone, London and formerly Portnoo

- Andy Hegarty, Ardaghey, Inver

- Joseph McLoughlin, Creevy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belfast

- Rose McFadden, Creeslough

- Bridget Philomena Connolly of Maolconraigh Avenue, Donegal town

- Maureen Kelly, 43 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Nancy Kilpatrick, Tully Mountain, Ramelton

- Frances Boyd, Ardara

- Conal O’Donnell, Conlin Road, Killybegs

Brian Britton, Marine Court, Blackrock, Co. Louth, formerly Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Brian Britton, Marine Court, Blackrock, Co. Louth and formerly of Rossnowlagh.

Reposing at McGeough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk from 3pm on Wednesday with removal at 6pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for evening prayers at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown.

House Private at all times.

Family flowers only. Donations to Leukemia Trust.

Mary Kelly, Glencar Road, Letterkenny & formerly Glasgow

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Kelly, Glencar Road, Letterkenny and formerly Keaney, Glasgow.

Her remains are reposing at her home at Glencar Road.

Funeral from there on Thursday, 22nd February going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 9pm to 12 noon and also on the morning of the funeral.

Teresa Coyle (née Hone), Mullindrait, Stranorlar and formerly Cloghan

The death has occurred of Teresa Coyle (née Hone), Mullindrait, Stranorlar and formerly of Killtefergal, Cloghan.

Reposing at her home in Mullindrait, Stranorlar until removal on Thursday morning, 22nd February at 10.15am for Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 11am with burial afterwards in in Cill Mhuire Cemetery, Glenfin.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Anthony Chambers, Railway Avenue, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Anthony Chambers, Railway Avenue, Killygordon.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Stranorlar. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Paddy (Con) McLoone, London and formerly Portnoo

The death has taken place at The Maidstone Hospital, Kent, England, of Paddy (Con) McLoone, 9 Hadley Gardens, Hollingbourne, London and formerly Rosbeg , Portnoo.

Funeral Service took place on Tuesday evening at Holy Cross Church, Sangley Road, Catford, London, followed by repatriation to Portnoo.

His remains will arrive at Ireland West Airport, Knock, on Thursday at 2.35pm and will be removed to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, where he will repose from 7.30pm to 9pm with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Friday afternoon at 1pm to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney, travelling via Rosbeg and Portnoo, for 2pm Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Andy Hegarty, Ardaghey, Inver

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andy Hegarty, Ardaghey, Inver.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday from 12 noon to 11pm .

Removal on Thursday morning to St Naul’s Church, Ardaghey for Funeral Mass at 11am , followed by burial in local cemetery.

House private at all other times and the morning of the funeral.

Joseph McLoughlin, Creevy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belfast

The death has occurred of Joseph McLoughlin, Creevy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belfast, Antrim.

Remains were removed on Tuesday evening to Saint Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon.

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by Interment in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Belleek.

Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member.



Rose McFadden, Killoughcarron, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Rose McFadden, Killoughcarron, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday (February 22nd) at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Bridget Philomena Connolly of Maolconraigh Avenue, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Bridget Philomena Connolly of O’Maolconraigh Avenue, Donegal town. Removal took place on Tuesday evening to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



Maureen Kelly, 43 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Kelly, 43 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Wednesday at 6.20pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest Nursing Home or Donegal Hospice c/o Bradley Funeral Director or any family member.

Nancy Kilpatrick, Tully Mountain, Ramelton

The death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Nancy Kilpatrick, Tully Mountain, Ramelton.

Removal from the Nursing Home took place on Tuesday to Ramelton Presbyterian Church to repose overnight.

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.



Frances Boyd, Garrowart, Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at her residence of Frances Boyd, Garrowart, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm to Ardara Methodist Church for 2pm Funeral Service with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to The Donegal Hospice and the Methodist Church, Ardara c/o any family member.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.