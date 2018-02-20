Sadness at death of prominent Donegal businessman

There was great sadness this morning as news emerged of the passing of Brian Britton at his home in Blackrock in County Louth after a courageous battle with illness.

Brian was a member of the well-known Britton family in Rossnowlagh and was regarded for many years as 'the father of surfing'. He was also prominent in the hotel sector having taken over 'The Sandhouse Hotel' when his parents retired.

In his earlier years Brian developed a strong reputation in business circles having become a partner in the prestigious KPMG accountancy firm and later CEO with Larry Goodman and up to recently had been a front runner in offshore wind energy.

Brian is reposing at the funeral home in Blackrock from 3-6pm on Wednesday and with funeral Mass on Thursday morning. Full arrangements to follow.

Sympathy is extended to all his extended family at this sad time.