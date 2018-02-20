Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, February 20th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Andy Hegarty, Ardaghey, Inver

- Joseph McLoughlin, Creevy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belfast

- Rose McFadden, Creeslough

- Bridget Philomena Connolly of Maolconraigh Avenue, Donegal town

- Maureen Kelly, 43 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Nancy Kilpatrick, Tully Mountain, Ramelton

- Frances Boyd, Ardara

- Conal O’Donnell, Conlin Road, Killybegs

- Keith Clarke, Lignanornig, Ballintra

- Lorraine Anderson, The Beeches, Ballybofey

- Kathleen Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

- Sean Diver, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs

- Conal O'Donnell, Conlin Road, Killybegs

- Geraldine Martin (nee Brolly), Raphoe

- Rosie Gibbons, Woodlands, Letterkenny

- Neil Kelly, Massinass, Creeslough

- Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar

Andy Hegarty, Ardaghey, Inver

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andy Hegarty, Ardaghey, Inver.

Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon to 11pm, and Wednesday from 12 noon to 11pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to St Naul’s Church, Ardaghey for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in local cemetery.

House private at all other times and the morning of the funeral.

Joseph McLoughlin, Creevy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belfast

The death has occurred of Joseph McLoughlin, Creevy, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belfast, Antrim.

Reposing at the family home from 2pm on Tuesday until 7pm with removal to Saint Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon to arrive at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by Interment in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Belleek.

Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member.

Rose McFadden, Killoughcarron, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Rose McFadden, Killoughcarron, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday (February 22nd) at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Bridget Philomena Connolly of Maolconraigh Avenue, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Bridget Philomena Connolly of O’Maolconraigh Avenue, Donegal town. Removal took place on Monday evening to the home of her nephew, Gabriel O'Donnell, Birchill Barnesmore.

Removal on Tuesday, to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Maureen Kelly, 43 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Kelly, 43 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 3pm on Tuesday.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 6.20pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest Nursing Home or Donegal Hospice c/o Bradley Funeral Director or any family member.

Nancy Kilpatrick, Tully Mountain, Ramelton

The death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Nancy Kilpatrick, Tully Mountain, Ramelton.

Removal from the Nursing Home at 3pm on Tuesday going to Ramelton Presbyterian Church to repose overnight.

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Frances Boyd, Garrowart, Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at her residence of Frances Boyd, Garrowart, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at her residence on Tuesday from 12 noon until 10pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm to Ardara Methodist Church for 2pm Funeral Service with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Donegal Hospice and the Methodist Church, Ardara c/o any family member.

Keith Clarke, Lignanornig, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Keith Clarke, Lignanornig, Ballintra. Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Tuesday at 1.15pm for funeral service in the Church of Ireland, Ballintra at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Diabetic Society c/o any family member. Please note that a one way traffic system will operate to the wake house. Entry from the community centre in Ballintra via Ballydermot and exiting via Rockhill.

Lorraine Anderson, 45, The Beeches, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Lorraine Anderson, 45, The Beeches, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, February 20th at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member. Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Kathleen Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Kathleen Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Her remains were reposing at her brother Peadar Conaghan's home in Meenlaragh. Removal from there took place on Monday to Christ the King Church, Gortahork.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Sean Diver, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Sean Diver, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs.

Remains were removed to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs on Monday. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private please.

Conal O'Donnell, Conlin Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Conal O'Donnell, Conlin Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his sister Margaret Murphy's residence, Castlecommon.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 12.40pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Geraldine Martin (née Brolly) 15 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Geraldine Martin (née Brolly) 15 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

Her remains left Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe on Sunday going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.20am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Letterkenny University Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield Raphoe.

Rosie Gibbons, Woodlands, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rosie Gibbons, Woodlands, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at the residence of her son James Gibbons, 6 Parkview Drive, Gortlee.

Requiem Mass at the Church of Irish Martyrs on Tuesday, February 20th at 9.30am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Donegal Hospice, care of Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Neil Kelly, Massinass, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil Kelly, Massinass, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Massinass.

Remains were removed from his home on Monday to St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Lake House Portnnablagh Comfort Fund, care of any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar

The death has occurred at Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar.

Removal from Hillcrest House took place on Sunday to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana to repose Sunday night and Monday night with Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.



Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.