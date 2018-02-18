'Be an individual', - the new McElhinney's Mantra!

As Spring Summer 2018 launches us into another fashion season, McElhinney’s in Ballybofey paves out their plan for the year to embrace individuality, originality and to stay true to yourself with their ‘Be An Individual’ Campaign, kicking it off the with their New Season Launch Weekend and Official Beauty Hall opening!

The new mantra, adopted by the store for 2018, is inspired by the amazing individual style of every person that has passed through their doors over the last 46 years of business. The campaign is centred around the idea of embracing your individuality and being comfortable in your own style.

McElhinneys are excited to showcase the biggest trends of the season next weekend from next Thursday 22 – Saturday 24th Febraury by kicking off festivities with a live fashion show taking place instore on Thursday at 6.30pm. There will be a whole host of in-store events all weekend, including; live beauty demonstrations, wardrobe workshops, ‘Meet the Buyers’, walk around models and plenty of giveaways, spot prizes and hampers to be won throughout the weekend, not to mention amazing deals and discounts to avail of!

In addition to the New Season Launch, the main event of the weekend will be the unveiling and Official Opening of the newly refurbished Beauty Hall, with the ribbon being cut by one of Ireland’s best-known bloggers, Suzanne Jackson, aka So Sue Me! The ribbon cutting will take place at 2pm on Saturday, 24th and it is not to be missed!

As McElhinney’s look toward their 50th year of business, they are reflecting on the people they have met along the way, and those who they have yet to meet, as McElhinney’s continue to provide a one-stop-shop for all your fashion, beauty, skincare and home needs.

McElhinneys look forward to welcoming you all over the New Season Launch Weekend, and to everyone embracing their individuality this year!