The countdown is on to Dungloe Fight Night II

Dungloe Fight Night II is on the way and the final touches are being put to the preparations for the big night which takes place in Ionad Spoirt Na Rosann.

Fight Night II is being run as a local fundraiser with eleven high quality bouts organised by matchmakers Marty Boyle and Adrian Alcorn.

The event takes place on Saturday night next, February 24th. The doors open at 7pm with the first bell at 8pm.

It's the second big Fight Night in Dungloe and is a major fundraiser.

Fight Night One, in 2016, was a sell-out and raised close on €30,000.

“Fight Night One was a huge success and it was a great event in the town,” one of the event organisers said this week.

“The people were talking about it for weeks beforehand the last time and for weeks afterwards.

“There is a huge interest again this time around and it has really started to build in the last week or so. Going on the demand for tickets we are expecting another full house again this year.”

Six of the contests have been revealed. The remaining five will be announced in the next few days as Fight Night II fever rises.

Ryan Greene v Mark Sweeney, a rematch from the fight of the night on Fight Night One is among those revealed so far.

Greene won the 2016 fight by a whisker and with Sweeney just returned from a year long training camp, revenge is in the air.

Young local reveller David McCarron is taking on Leitir’s finest Christian Bonner in a fight that has pulses racing in the Waterfront Hotel.

It’s Dungloe versus Burtonport in the only female bout so far named on the card. Katie Tracey will fly the flag for Sharkey’s Spar Dungloe and Sarah Boyle will fly the Spar Burtonport flag on the night.

Marty Boyle is hoping to roll back the years in the battle of the Marty’s when he shapes up to Marty McGlynn.

Jason McBride is representing the honour of the Gweedore Road and Christopher Boyle, will fly the Chapel Road banner when they square up.

And in what promises to be a bruising middleweight clash Martin McGarvey and Sean the Barber Gallagher go toe to toe.

