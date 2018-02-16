Council to name road in honour of the late Jim White

A road in Ballyshannon is to be named after the former TD for Donegal South West, the late James White.

The proposal that the Rossnowlagh Link Road would be named after the former TD and hotelier is now set to be formally adopted by Donegal County Council at its March meeting.

Fine Gael Donegal County Councillor Barry O’Neill has welcomed the progression of a road being named in honour of the former politician.

The idea was first considered in late 2016 by members of the Donegal Municipal District following a letter being received from Ann White, a cousin, who at the time sought the erection of a memorial in honour of the Mr. White.

Following a period of consideration by the elected representatives, Cllr. O’Neill proposed that the Rossnowlagh Link Road (R-231-9) would be named after the former politician and businessman.

The road will be formally named, as “James White Road” and “Bothar Sheamuis de Faoite”.

Cllr. O’Neill said: “It is a fitting tribute to the late James White and to his family after his years of service through public life as a TD, as a successful entrepreneur in the hospitality and tourism industry and as a person who always contributed through fundraising and supporting organisations throughout the region.

“This road was constructed over a decade ago and it was a road that Jim would have travelled on a daily basis between the White Hotel Group Headquarters in Ballyshannon and the hotels in Donegal Town, sadly it was also part of the road home for Jim on his final journey four years ago.

“It is a fitting tribute to Mr. White and I have no doubt that Jim would be extremely honoured”.

The matter was considered by the Municipal District of Donegal, where it was agreed that a fitting memorial to the ate Mr. White would be to name the road after him.

Cllr. O’Neill said: “ We look forward in the early summer to unveiling the name plates on the road and having Jim’s family, friends and colleagues gather in Ballyshannon.”