Donegal punter pockets €13,000 from just three numbers on Lotto

Donegal's lottery winning win shows no sign of slowing up.

Fresh from last month's €4.4m Lotto jackpot win at Daly's Service Station in Lifford, there's news of another nice Lotto lift for the county.

A Donegal punter turned €20 into a staggering profit of €13,000 when their Lotto numbers came up on Friday evening and they only needed three numbers to do it!

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed the bet in one of BoyleSports’s County Donegal shops and picked just three numbers to be drawn in a Virtual Lotto game in store.

When numbers 5, 10 and 16 were drawn from the first six numbers, the punter overcame odds of 650/1 and walked away from the store €13,000 richer.

BoyleSports' payouts on numbers betting in the past seven days alone are now approaching €350,000 after massive wins of €257,000 and €75,000 in Kildare and Carlow in the last week.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “The numbers may have been virtual but there was nothing virtual about the €13,020 this customer walked away with, so we congratulate them on the perfect way to start a weekend!”

He added: “The numbers really aren’t dropping our way at the minute and this latest win in the Donegal area has capped off a difficult week for us as we’ve now paid out about €345,000 in the past seven days alone on Lotto bets.”