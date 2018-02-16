Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern to be present at Brexit conference in Letterkenny

The former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern will be attendance at a Brexit meeting which will be held in the Silver Tassie on February 23rd at 7pm.

The conference on Brexit is being organised by the former deputy Niall Blayney.

Also present at the meeting will be the Fianna Fáil spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Darragh O'Brien.

Mr. Blayney said that he hopes that members of all sectors will be present at the meeting where Mr. Ahern and O'Brien will be guest speakers.

“I hope that people from farming, fishing and all sectors of society will be present at the conference,” he said.

The public are urged to attend the meeting and ask questions.

Hopeful of a lively debate

Mr Blaney is stressing that while the event is being organised in conjunction with the Donegal Fianna Fáil Comhairle Ceanntair, it is not a political event.

Mr. Blayney said that he feels that there has not been enough debate in relation to the issue of Brexit yet.

He said that the current situation with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin in the north dictated that the issue must be revisited by the people of Donegal.

Talks crash

The DUP-Sinn Féin talks crashed on Wednesday evening after Arlene Foster issued a statement saying that differences over the Irish language could not be resolved.

The DUP leader, Arlene Foster has said that any agreement to restore the Executive must be on a sensible basis.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in a statement: “I very much regret the statement from the DUP. Power sharing and working together are the only way forward for Northern Ireland.

“ We cannot and will not be held to ransom by those who have refused to form an Executive for over thirteen months.”

Mr. Blayney described the situation in the north as being “very worrying” and said that the issue is one that needs to be discussed at length in Donegal.