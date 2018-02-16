Donegal teenager scores gold in Kerry

A Donegal teenager is celebrating All Ireland Dancing success again after he scored gold in Kerry on Thursday evening.

Gerard Byrne from Donegal town took the honours in Killarney which is hosting the An Comhdháil World Irish Dance Championships.

Gerard’s victory is all the more impressive given that he has just completed his Mock Leaving Certificate examinations.

It’s the latest fantastic win in a glittering young dancing career. Gerard is a twice World Champion and has already sampled success at All-Ireland level. He’s a member of the McNelis Cunningham School of Dance.