Warning of black ice on many roads this morning

There are reports of heavy frost and black ice on many roads across Donegal this morning.

Once again, motorists are warned to take extra care on their early morning journeys after another extremely cold night.

Gritting staff from Donegal County Council have been treating routes since 6am this morning (Friday). However, conditions are reported to be extremely dangerous in some parts of the county.

It follows another day of cold and wintry weather across Donegal on Thursday.

Some parts of the county experienced heavy snow at times while hailstone showers also caused some problems for motorists. According to the Donegal Weather channel, a lorry left the Ardara to Ardaghey road after the road was left in a very dangerous condition following a thunderstorm or snow and hail.

Met Eireann is forecasting a cold and dry morning across Donegal with frost and icy patches clearing.

The county could experience showery rain later this afternoon with showers heavy at times and a risk of isolated thunder.