Cupid's arrow flies across the county on Valetnine's day

It may be cold and dull outside but cupid's arrow is continuing to fly, warming the hearts of many across the county

In Letterkenny, Gareth McCullagh of R McCullagh Jewellers said many couples are opting to return to the traditional engagement ring.

The BGA diamond grader said quite a number of men had visited the premises to choose a ring for their loved ones on Valentine's day.

“A lot of men came in on their own,” Gareth said.

Many of those who went to the well known and popular shop preferred to opt for the yellow gold which is in keeping with tradition.

“Many of them were choosing very traditional rings and yellow gold.

“A lot of people are choosing solitaires.

“Solitaires are never out of fashion,” the diamond specialist said.

Throughout the county yesterday love was in the air with shops and businesses running Valentine's day specials.

Many hotels also saw a boost in business with many couples spending romantic stays in hotels in the beautiful surroundings of this picturesque county.

It may have been a cold and blustery day in Donegal but the weather certainly didn't dampen the spirits of those who decided to basque in the wonderful atmosphere afforded to romantic couples on Valentine's day.