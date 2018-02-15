Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, February 15th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joe Kelly, Ballyness, Falcarragh

- Paddy McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown, Donegal

- Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar

- Mary Teresa (Teasie) Harkin, late of Falmore, Gleneely

- Nancy (Cassie) McBride, White Cross Road, Ranafast

- Michael Boyce, Tulsk, Castlerea and formerly of Letterkenny

- Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

- Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs

Joe Kelly, Ballyness, Falcarragh

The death has taken place at his home of Joe Kelly, Ballyness, Falcarragh.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Gortahork Funeral Directors.

Paddy McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown

The death has taken place of Paddy mcGee, Glenleighan, Fintown. Paddy's Remains will repose at his home in Glenleighan, from 4pm on Thursday. House private, family, friends and neighbours welcome. Removal on Friday at 6.15 p.m going to St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock on Saturday with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, today at 1pm to arrive at her residence at 3pm.

Removal from there on Thursday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 11am, with burial afterward in Kilcar Cemetery.



Mary Teresa (Teasie) Harkin, late of Falmore, Gleneely

The death has taken place at her late residence of Mary Teresa (Teasie) Harkin, late of Falmore, Gleneely.

Her remains are reposing at her nephew George McLaughlin’s residence, Falmore, Gleneely.

Funeral from there on Friday February 16th at 10.30am for 11 o’ clock Requiem mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea, Lecamey followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Nancy (Cassie) McBride, White Cross Road, Ranafast

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nancy (Cassie) McBride, White Cross Road, Ranafast.

Her remains will repose at her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am at the Star of the Sea Church Annagry with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the ICU Surgical One, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Stephen O’Donnell and Sons Funeral Directors.

Michael Boyce, Tulsk, Castlerea and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Michael Boyce, Tulsk, Castlerea and

formerly of Letterkenny, partner of Sandra and father of Naomi, Michael & James.

His remains will repose at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Tulsk from 7.30pm this evening Wednesday 14th, leaving there to arrive at the Church of St Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk at 9pm.

Funeral mass tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 15th) at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in Tulsk cemetery.

Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral leaving the family home on Friday at 1.30pm to arrive at Saint Anne's Church of Ireland, Ballyshannon, for 2.00pm Funeral Service, followed by committal in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Saint Anne's Parish Church Fund c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director or any family member.

House Private to family and close friends.

Very fondly remembered by his parents, brother, sisters, partner, brother-In-law, uncles, aunts and extended family circle.

Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs. Remains reposing at her daughter Marina Doherty's residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday evening at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



