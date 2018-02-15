Swimming to be banned at tragic Donegal beach

Swimming is to be prohibited at a well-known Donegal beach where a member of the Defence Forces drowned in 2016.

The ban is being put in place at Tullan Strand in Bundoran after a risk assessment was carried out on the recommendation of a coroner at the inquest into the death of Corporal Gavin Carey at the beach in August 2016.

The Donegal coroner, Dr. Denis McCauley, wrote to Donegal County Council last summer regarding signage warning visitors of the dangers of the beach following the inquest into Mr Carey’s death.

Irish Water Safety (IWS) carried out the risk assessment in August and issued final recommendations last month.

Corporal Gavin Carey (27) from Mullingar and five colleagues from Custume Barracks in Athlone were all attending a medical training course at Finner Camp when the tragedy happened.

The inquest into his death heard that the five soldiers who entered the water had only gone out to their waists but three of them experienced difficulty getting back to the beach due to a strong undertow.

Almost a year after Corporal Carey’s death, nine members of the Fermanagh GAA minor team got into difficulty at the beach and were saved with the help of local surf instructors, who later received awards for their actions.

Since the tragedy locals erected signs warning visitors of the danger of the rip currents.

Corporal Gavin Carey.