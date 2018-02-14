As we all wake up this morning we are faced with a bit of a quandary - will it be roses, chocolates, prosecco or indeed quite the opposite?

This year the traditional celebration of love falls on Ash Wednesday which usually means cinder crosses marked on foreheads, a time for reflection and the start of Lent.

But for the first time in many years, today also means red and pink greeting cards, rose bouquets, chocolate-covered strawberries and conversation hearts.

Eating a nice fillet steak or some sauteéd fresh prawns on Valentine's Day directly conflicts with the traditions of Ash Wednesday.

However, as always in Ireland a solution has been found and Donegal is no exception. Many restaurants and florists will be as busy as ever today - but some of those anticipating the clash have planned their romantic events for next weekend with even some celebrated last weekend.

Whatever your plans are today, here's hoping love is in the air - Happy Valentine's Day!