Minister to attend community hospital meeting

The Minister of State at the Department of Health Jim Daly, will be in Ballybofey on Tuesday, February 20th to discuss the future services at St. Joseph's, Ramelton and Lifford Hospitals.

An information evening will take place in Jackson's Hotel which will afford local people the opportunity to discuss the proposals for the local community hospital network directly with Minister Daly.

Local Minister, Joe McHugh TD said: ''I want to thank Minister Daly, as the minister responsible for older People, for coming to Donegal to discuss this very important service in our local communities.''

Ballybofey-based Councillor Martin Harley also welcomed the meeting and said: ''I am looking forward to welcoming Minister Daly to Ballybofey and I hope that members of the public engage positively on the night.''

The event will take place in the Twin Towns on Tuesday, February 20th at 8.30pm.