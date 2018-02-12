World famous marine biologist to speak at Donegal conference this March

A world famous marine biologist and adventurer is set to give an inspiring oration at the Donegal Marine Tourism Conference this March.

Monty Halls will discuss 'Connecting our Coastline - The Future of Sustainable Coastal Tourism' at the conference which is being organised by Donegal County Council in conjunction with Donegal CLG in March.

Monty Halls is best known for his three BBC2 series ‘Great Escapes’, where he lived on the west coast of Scotland and Ireland with his dog Reuben.

He also presented the multi-award winning series ‘Great Barrier Reef’ as well as the ground-breaking expedition series ‘Lost Worlds’ for the Discovery Channel.

He has also written several books and is a regular contributor to magazines and newspapers, many of them communicating his enthusiasm for the natural world.

The Chief Executive and Chair of Donegal Tourism CLG, Seamus Neely said: “We are thrilled that Monty Halls has agreed to speak at our Donegal Marine Tourism Conference in March.”

Mr. Neely said that this conference is about exploring topics such as sustainable marine tourism development, new marine technologies, digital marketing tips, trends and strategy and eco-tourism.

“Having Monty Halls on board who has such a vast array of experience as a marine adventurer and marine biologist is a great coup for the county,” Mr Neely said.

This conference will take place in the stunning setting of the Shandon Hotel in Marble Hill, Portnablagh on Thursday 8 March 2018.

Other speakers will include Naomh McElhatton from Smart NI, Thomas Furey from the Marine Institute and Beckey-Finn Britton from the Clean Coasts initiative in Donegal.

There will be a local business case study in the afternoon.

There will also be lots of useful information stands on the day.

A questions and answers session will take place during the day offering attendees the opportunity to discuss marine tourism topics with the expert panel of guest speakers.

This conference is open to anyone with an interest in marine tourism opportunities and development of County Donegal as a marine tourism destination of excellence.

People are being urged to register for the conference. You can register for this event by going to https://goo.gl/TYpH5g.