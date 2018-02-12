A large number of schools closed in Donegal as wintry weather takes a grip

A large number of schools across Donegal will remain closed today after yet another night of heavy snow and freezing temperatures.

Gritting staff from Donegal County Council have been treating roads around the county since early this morning.

However, snowfalls have continued all morning and roads are reported to be in a treacherous state.

Schools have been contacting parents and families to confirm their closure today while a number of community events have also been cancelled.

Most of the county has been hit by the cold snap. The Donegal Weather channel reported thunder and lightning as well as heavy snow in Ballyshannon. The south of the county had escaped the worst of the bad weather until now.

Met Eireann's Status Yellow weather warning remains in place.