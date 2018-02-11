Another cold night in store with freezing temperatures forecast

Donegal County Council gritting staff will be treating roads across the county from 6am on Monday morning.

Met Eireann is forecasting another cold night on Sunday night and a Status Yellow weather warning remains in place around the country. Further showers of hail, sleet and snow are forecast for tonight.

Here in the north west the forecast is predicting lowest temperatures of -1 to -2 degrees with frost and ice developing and snow accumulations predicted on high ground.

In Donegal, it has been very cold today and parts of the county experienced snow showers throughout the day.

The weather has hit sports fixtures in Donegal with a number of cancellations in all sports. Matches in the Ulster Senior League, the Donegal Junior and Inishowen Leagues were cancelled. The Lifford Strabane 5k road race was also called off while Donegal Ladies' National League match away to Westmeath was abandoned due to snow.