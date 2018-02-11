Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, February 11th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Peggy McClean, Ballybofey

- Peter Cunningham, Loughros Point, Ardara

- Tony Friel, Dunfanaghy

- Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore and Downings

- Annie Bradley nee Friel, Crawley, West Sussex and formerly Rinboy, Fanad

- Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston



Peggy McClean (née Gillespie), Ard McCarron, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Peggy McClean (née Gillespie), Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home on Sunday from 12 noon until rosary at 10pm and on Monday, February 12th from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards at St. Mary's Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Peter Cunningham, Cloughboy, Loughros Point, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Cunningham, Cloughboy, Loughros Point, Ardara.

His remains will left Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield on Sunday, to his late residence at Cloughboy.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to the Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Tony Friel, Faugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Tony Friel, Faugher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Tuesday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery

Family time please, from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Harkin's Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore and Downings

The death has occurred of Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore and formerly of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny and Downings, Co. Donegal.

Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, 12th February at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by committal of ashes in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Cois Nore.

Enquiries to Denis O’Reilly Funeral Director, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

Annie Bradley nee Friel, Crawley, West Sussex and formerly Rinboy, Fanad

The death has occurred of Annie Bradley nee Friel, Crawley, West Sussex and formerly Rinboy, Fanad.

Reposing at her brother Humphrey Friel’s residence Rinboy, Fanad from 12 noon on Sunday, 11th February. Removal from there on Monday morning going to St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for Requiem Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent De Paul, c/o Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private please after 11pm and from 11am on the morning of the funeral.

Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), 39 Glenevish Hill, Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston

The death has occurred at Melmount Manor, Strabane of Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), 39 Glenevish Hill, Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston.

Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home, Strabane on Sunday, February 11th from 4.30pm. with removal at 6pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Carrick Cemetery, Carrickmacross.

