Appeal for information into murder in Donegal ten years ago

Gardaí have issued an appeal for more information into a murder which occurred in Donegal ten years ago this week.

On February 12th, 2008, 27-year-old Andrew Burns was murdered at Donnyloop, Castlefinn.

One person has been convicted of this murder. However, Gardaí, in a statement released today, say they believe a number of people were involved in the incident. Gardaí say there are still people with information which may assist Gardaí in their investigations.

Between 7.05pm and 7.15pm on February 12th, 2008, a number of young people from the village of Clady (which is situated exactly on the northern side of the Tyrone/Donegal border) were walking the half mile journey to the village of Donnyloop, Castlefinn.

As they approached Donnyloop, they heard gunshots. Moments later, they observed a man staggering in the roadway of Donnyloop village. A man was seen running towards the nearby church car park. Two cars were then seen leaving Donnyloop, travelling back towards Northern Ireland in the direction of Clady village. One of these vehicles is described as a black car or a really dark red car, while the second is described as a silver coloured car.

The man who had been staggering fell to the ground in the middle of the roadway. He was attended to by the young walkers and a number of other passers-by, who came upon the scene. It was discovered that this man, had received gunshot wounds. He was subsequently identified as Mr Andrew Burns. He was pronounced dead at 7.58pm that evening.

An Garda Síochána are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements. However, Gardaí believe that there are still people who have information which may assist with the investigation.

Gardaí wish to appeal for anyone with information no matter how insignificant it may seem to come forward to assist with this investigation.

Please contact the Incident Room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 0035374 91 67100 or 0035374 91 67170 or any Garda Station or use the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111.