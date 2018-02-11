Confirmations at Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny

It was a special day on Saturday for children from a number of Letterkenny schools as they celebrated their Confirmation at the Church of the Irish Martyrs.

Most Reverened Alan McGuckian SJ, Bishop of Raphoe, was chief celebrant, along with Fr. Brian Quinn and Fr. Aodhan Cannon.

In a beautiful ceremony, children from the different schools participated in the celebration, performing the readings, Prayers of the Faithful and bringing up the gifts.

Luke and Daniel Doherty, with their sponsors, Raymond and Bernie, and Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian.

The Church of the Irish Martyrs choir, led by organist Gabrielle Fitzsimons, added to what was a lovely occasion.

Children from Woodland NS, St. Patrick's NS, Lurgybrack, Letterkenny Educate Together NS, Ballyraine NS and St. Bernadette's National School were Confirmed.

Photos by Brian McDaid. See Tuesday's Donegal People's Press/Donegal Democrat for more photos.

Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian with James Sweeney on his Confirmation day, with his mother Irene, and sponsor Jonathan Simmons.