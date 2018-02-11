Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, February 11th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Danny McGeever, Scribley , Letterkenny

- Peggy McClean, Ballybofey

- Tony Friel, Dunfanaghy

- Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town

- Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore, formerly of Thomastown, Kilkenny andDownings

- Julie Wallar, nee Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties



- John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town

- Albert McAuley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

- Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey.

- Annie Bradley nee Friel, Crawley, West Sussex and formerly Rinboy, Fanad.

- Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), 39 Glenevish Hill, Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston

Danny McGeever, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Danny McGeever, Scribley , Letterkenny

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, February 11th, at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. House private.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Finn View Ward Patients Comfort Fund c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.

Peggy McClean (née Gillespie), Ard McCarron, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Peggy McClean (née Gillespie), Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home on Sunday from 12 noon until rosary at 10pm and on Monday, February 12th from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards at St. Mary's Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Tony Friel, Faugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Tony Friel, Faugher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Tuesday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery

Family time please, from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Harkin's Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town took place on Saturday evening, to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Killymard Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patients' Comfort Fund, Donegal Community Hospital.

Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore and Downings

The death has occurred of Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore and formerly of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny and Downings, Co. Donegal.

Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, 12th February at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by committal of ashes in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Cois Nore.

Enquiries to Denis O’Reilly Funeral Director, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

Julie Wallar, nee Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties

The death has taken place in London of Julie Wallar , formerly Julie Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin Funeral Home, Ardara on Sunday 11th Feb from 1pm with removal to St Connell’s Church, Glenties arriving at the church at 2.30pm for Prayers.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquiries to Patrick Kennedy, Funeral Director, Glenties.

John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from there took place on Saturday evening going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House Strictly private to family and friends only.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society c/o any family member or Patrick kennedy Funeral Director, Glenties.

Albert McAuley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Albert Mc Auley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar. Remains were removed on Saturday evening to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Funeral Mass on Sunday, Feb. 11th, at 11 am with interment afterwards at St. Patrick's Churchyard, Murlog.

Annie Bradley nee Friel, Crawley, West Sussex and formerly Rinboy, Fanad

The death has occurred of Annie Bradley nee Friel, Crawley, West Sussex and formerly Rinboy, Fanad.

Reposing at her brother Humphrey Friel’s residence Rinboy, Fanad from 12 noon on Sunday, 11th February. Removal from there on Monday morning going to St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for Requiem Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent De Paul, c/o Mc Ateer Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private please after 11pm and from 11am on the morning of the funeral.

Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), 39 Glenevish Hill, Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston

The death has occurred at Melmount Manor, Strabane of Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), 39 Glenevish Hill, Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston.

Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home, Strabane on Sunday, February 11th from 4.30pm. with removal at 6pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Carrick Cemetery, Carrickmacross.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.