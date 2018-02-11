Cold snap hits again with snow and frost across Donegal

Sporting fixtures are likely to be heavily hit again today with early morning snow showers reported in different parts of the county.

Once again, conditions on a number of main roads are said to be extremely dangerous, including the back road at Errigal, roads in and around Letterkenny, and around Ballybofey.

At 9am this morning, snow was falling heavily in Letterkenny and motorists planning to travel this morning - on short or longer journeys - are urged to take extreme care.

A Status Yellow warning for snow and ice is in place across Ireland. Met Eireann say wintry showers will give accumulations of up to 3 cm of snow, with larger amounts on higher ground, especially in Ulster and Connacht.