Councillor to set a good example and focus on weight loss

A Sinn Féin councillor has decided to improve his lifestyle and focus on weight loss in the coming weeks.

The popular councillor, John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh, has began to attend weight loss classes in his locality.

Speaking on Raidío na Gaeltachta this week, he said his weight problems weren't as a result of what he ate but rather bad eating habits.

Setting a good example for many, the councillor said his eating habits began when he was working in the factory in Gaoth Dobhair many years ago.

He began to work early in the morning and didn't have time to prepare breakfast. Now his busy lifestyle dictates that he is busy attending meetings across the country.

He said he hopes to start walking in the future and hopes that Lent will help him progress.