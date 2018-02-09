More parking spaces for new Donegal court house

A Letterkenny-based councillor has confirmed that 41 new car parking spaces and four disabled car parking spaces should be completed near the new Letterkenny court house in early March.

The new state-of-the-art court house will be officially opened this Monday.

Councillor Dessie Shiels said that the roads section of Donegal County Council (DCC) are completing final works at the new Tadhg Culvert Carpark at High Road, Letterkenny which is now expected to be opened for use in early March 2018.

https://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/home/264999/courts-service-confirms-there-will-be-no-public-parking-at-new-letterkenny-court-house.html

Cllr. Shiels has submitted a motion to the next sitting of Letterkenny Municipal District meeting requesting that the Council consider what can be done to improve the availability of parking for residents outside their own homes at Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

The councillor said that residents are having to park long distances from their homes.

He will ask the council to consider allocating a fixed parking spot for each home if that is the only solution.