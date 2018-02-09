NEWS
Road reopens after early morning collision
A number of people taken to hospital following incident
The main road from Kilmacrennan and Letterkenny has reopened following a two vehicle collision that occurred this morning.
The crash between a tractor and a van happened between the townlands of lllistrin and Coolboy at around 7.30.
A number of people have been taken to Letterkenny Univeristy Hospital for treatment although details of their injuries are not yet known.
https://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/news/296248/road-closure-and-diversions-in-place-following-two-vehicle-collision.html
Motorists are being urged to drive with caution as cold conditions continue in the county.
