Road closure and diversions in place following two vehicle collision

A diversion is currently in place on the main Letterkenny to Kilmacrennan road following a collision which took place there this morning.

The collision involving a tractor and a van occurred between the townlands of Illistrin and Gortnavern at around 7.30 this morning.

Gardai have confirmed that the road is currently closed with diversions in place.

A number of people have been injured although details of the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Motorists are being advised to approach the area with caution and allow extra time for your journey.