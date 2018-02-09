BREAKING: Road closed after early morning accident

There's been an early morning traffic accident on the main Letterkenny to Kilmacrennan road.

Members of the emergency services are at the scene of the collision which occurred at Blue Banks near Kilmacrennan.

It's understood the accident involved a van and a tractor and it occurred at around 7.30am.

Traffic diversions are in place via Milford and the road where the accident happened at Blue Banks is currently closed.

Some of the county's main routes are reported to be quite dangerous this morning after yet another night of freezing temperatures and snow fall.

Motorists are urged to take care and allow extra time for their journeys this morning.