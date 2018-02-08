Rallying for a great cause: €4,250 raised at rally quiz

Talk about rallying around for a good cause!

A big well done to everyone who took part, helped out and supported the recent rally quiz held in Letterkenny's Arena 7. The event was a huge success and given the proceeds that were raised on the night, the hard work and organisation was well worth the effort.

Our photo shows Gearoid Melvin, Chairman of Donegal Down Syndrome being presented with a cheque for €4,250 which was raised at the quiz.

Included are Shaunie McMenamin with his parents Danny and Sheila, along with Rory Kennedy, Aidan Caddye, Kevin Glendinning and Stephen Sheridan all of whom help organised the event. They extend a heartfelt thanks to all who supported this fundraising event in any way. Photo Brian McDaid