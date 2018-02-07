Dáil suspended by Pat 'the cope' Gallagher after row erupts

There were angry scenes in the chambers of Dáil Éireann earlier today which led to the Leas Ceann Comhairleach Pat 'the cope' Gallagher having to suspend events following an angry outburst between two deputies.

A row erupted between Sligo Leitrim Fianna Fáil TD Marc McSharry and Independent Michael Healy-Rae.

The Dáil is trialing a new system where TDs need numbered cards in order to be allowed to speak on an issue.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae raised an issue in relation to farmers and his brother Michael indicated that he wanted to share speaking time, to which McSharry objected.

The row could be heard in the halls of Leinster House.

Deputy Gallagher, who is in the chair this week, attempted to calm matters but to no avail.

The Leas Ceann Comhairleach then suspended matters for a period of five minutes to allow deputies to calm down.