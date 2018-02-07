ARC Donegal writes to TDs over Eighth Amendment

Abortion Rights Campaign Donegal (ARC) have written an open letter to four Donegal TDs who to one extent or another have come out in opposition to limited and regulated availability of abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

They have called on the four Donegal deputies to provide clear, practical proposals to how alternatives to the recommendations of the JOC can be provided for in legislation.

ARC, advocates for free, safe and legal abortion in Ireland for all who need or want it, beginning with the repeal of the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution.

The group held information stalls in Buncrana, Letterkenny and Donegal Town on Saturday 3 February and heard that people were not at all happy with their TD’s who have expressed their opposition to the committee’s recommendations.

The letter to Minister Joe McHugh, Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher TD, Pearse Doherty TD, Charlie McConalogue TD states:

“To one degree or another you have all stated your opposition to the limited and regulated availability of abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy as recommended by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment (JOC), whether for personal or party considerations.

“The JOC recommended this limited provision under regulated circumstances to facilitate a woman who have been raped or is the victim of incest in having an abortion. They also recommended it to provide proper and appropriate healthcare in Ireland to women who are currently procuring abortion pills from abroad over the internet and administering them to themselves without medical care and supervision.

“The members of the JOC arrived at their conclusions after many weeks of listening to and considering the legal and medical opinion of experts and did so in consideration of the findings and recommendations of the considerable deliberations of the Citizen’s Assembly, who listened not only to medical and legal advice but also to civic society groups and people with lived experiences of abortion.

“They did not come to their conclusions lightly and several members stated that their opinions had changed due to the range and depth of the expert evidence that they heard.

“As members of the Oireachtas it is your duty to legislate for the care and wellbeing of all citizens and to do so irrespective of your own personal views or positions. In this light we call upon you to provide clear, practical proposals for how alternatives to the recommendations of the JOC can be provided for in legislation.”