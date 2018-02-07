NEWS
ARC Donegal writes to TDs over Eighth Amendment
Members of ARC Donegal at a recent information stall in Letterkenny.
Abortion Rights Campaign Donegal (ARC) have written an open letter to four Donegal TDs who to one extent or another have come out in opposition to
They have called on the four Donegal deputies to provide clear, practical proposals to how alternatives to the recommendations of the JOC can be provided for in legislation.
ARC, advocates for free, safe and legal abortion in Ireland for all who need or want it, beginning with the repeal of the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution.
The group held information stalls in Buncrana, Letterkenny and Donegal Town on Saturday 3 February and heard that people were not at all happy with their TD’s who have expressed their opposition to the committee’s recommendations.
The letter to Minister Joe McHugh, Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher TD, Pearse Doherty TD, Charlie McConalogue TD states:
“To one degree or
“The JOC recommended this limited provision under regulated circumstances to facilitate a woman who
“The members of the JOC arrived at their conclusions after many weeks of listening to and considering the legal and medical opinion of experts and did so in consideration of the findings and recommendations of the considerable deliberations of the Citizen’s Assembly, who listened not only to medical and legal advice but also to
“They did not come to their conclusions lightly and several members stated that their opinions had changed due to the range and depth of the expert evidence that they heard.
“As members of the
