Islanders remain unwavering on ferry issue and focus on Dáil Éireann

People from the Tory Island and their supporters are to petition at the gates of Dáil Éireann this St. Valentine's Day to portray their discontent over the proposed new ferry service for the island.

Comharchumann Thoraí and the people of the island have portrayed concern in relation to the proposed boat that is to service the island. They feel that the boat is too old and not up to standard.

A number of meetings have taken place between Comharchumann Thoraí and members of the Gaeltacht department and Joe McHugh in recent weeks.

However, it appears that a resolution has not been met as members of the island community now prepare to travel to Dublin in efforts to let their concern be heard.

It is feared that islanders will leave Tory should the new ferry service 'Queen of Aran' begin servicing the island.