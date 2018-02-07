Motorists urged to take care this morning after overnight snow and frost

There are reports this morning of dangerous driving conditions in many parts of the county after another night of snow and freezing conditions.

Once again, several minor and untreated roads are causing problems for motorists this morning while there has been quite a bit of snowfall on high ground.

Motorists are again urged to take extreme care this morning and allow extra time for journeys to work and school.

Quite a number of the main roads across the county were treated by council gritters overnight but again, motorists are urged to take care.

Met Eireann's Status Yellow weather warning remains in place across the country but temperatures are set to become milder later in the day.