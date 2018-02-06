Heavy snow in many parts of the county tonight

Heavy falls of snow are continuing tonight in many parts of the county.

There have been reports of a number of minor accidents this evening as motorists are forced to drive in very dangerous conditions.

Roads in and around Letterkenny are extremely bad and while the main roads in the town centre are okay, minor roads and routes in high areas are still very dangerous.

Motorists travelling on roads around Drumkeen, Ballybofey and Convoy have also encountered poor conditions while there are reports of problems on roads around Inishowen including Carndonagh and Quigley's Point. The roads are also bad in Kilmacrennan and down into Creeslough, particularly at Ards.

There's heavy snow in Letterkenny tonight.

A national weather warning remains in place tonight across the country. Many parts of Donegal, including the Ballyshannon and Bundoran areas, have not had any snow this evening, but it remains very cold.

Met Eireann is predicting widespread severe frost tonight across Ireland with ice forming on untreated surfaces. Wintry showers in some northern and western counties will become increasingly isolated overnight with most areas becoming dry. Minimum temperatures will range from -1 to -5 degrees generally but a few degrees milder along the Atlantic seaboard.