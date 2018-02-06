€45,000 for girl who damaged teeth on leisure centre water slide

A young girl has been awarded €45,000 in damages after she fell on a water slide at a Donegal leisure centre, suffering damage to her teeth.

The girl, who was five-years-old, was climbing up the steps of a slide when she fell at Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

Letterkenny Circuit Court heard she was knocked unconscious and suffered a split lip in the accident which occurred on August 4th, 2013.

The girl was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry suffering from a 2 cm laceration to her upper lip and underwent surgery. She lost three baby teeth in the fall.

A medical report stated that she had been left with a scar that would heal in time.

A report from orthodontist Dr Jeremy Wood stated that her adult teeth have grown since the fall and appear to be normal.

However, one of the roots has been bent by the accident and she is likely to have problems in later life and may need teeth replaced.

Barrister Ciara Fitzgerald, instructed by solicitor Seamus Gunne, told the court that the offer of €45,000 was being recommended and the girl’s family are happy with it.

Judge John Aylmer approved the settlement of €45,000 and agreed to an application to release €500 for a trip to Disneyland, Paris for the girl.