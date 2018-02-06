Work to get underway on new €350,000 community facility in Churchill

There is great news for families in Churchill today with confirmation that work is set to get underway on a new community park.

The project is being overseen by the Churchill Community Development Group.

It's in response to a survey carried out in 2016 which showed that facilities were needed for locals and the area’s many visitors.

The plans which include a playground, car par, allotments, outdoor gym, walking track and community garden were approved in 2017.

The full cost of the project is estimated to be €350,000. For the first phase of the park in 2018, the Group was delighted to secure €89,550 from the Town & Village Renewal Scheme and €96,126 from the LEADER programme.

This will allow for development of the playground. A level of match funding is needed to make the project a reality and the Group will seek to raise €60,000 in 2018.

Chairman Victor Wilkin said: "This is great news. A lot of hard work went into the planning and funding applications, now the real work is about to begin.

"We will be focused on fundraising over the coming months. We are delighted with the response of the community so far. People are holding their own events and donating to the group to make the park a reality. We hope that this will continue, every single euro counts”.

To make an online donation visit www.gogetfunding.com/churchhillcommununitypark/ or to get involved contact 0834238119.