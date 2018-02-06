New Donegal courthouse will be officially opened on Monday

The state-of-the-art new courthouse in Letterkenny will be officially opened by the Minister for Justice Mr Charlie Flanagan this Monday.

The Chief Justice of Ireland, Mr Justice Frank Clarke, will preside over and speak at the event.

The building at High Road in Letterkenny opened for business on January 2nd.

The new building replaces the town’s old courthouse at Justice Walsh Road which was in use for over 100 years.

The new courthouse has four courtrooms and facilities for video-conferencing, digital recording, and electronic display of evidence.

Earlier last month, District Court Judge Paul Kelly paid tribute to the Courts Service for delivering the new courthouse to Letterkenny.

“It is a magnificent facility and it is literally state of the art. The facilities here are unrivaled except outside the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) in Dublin and in my opinion it exceeds the CCJ,” he said.

Judge Kelly said that he hopes that the new courthouse will serve the people of Donegal for many years.

Western Regional Manager of the Courts Service, Brendan J McDonald, said it was his pleasure to welcome everyone present to the new courthouse.