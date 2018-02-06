Donegal man pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death

A 20-year-old Donegal man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in a road traffic collision in 2015.

Seosamh McGonigle of Glackmore, Muff pleaded guilty at today’s sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing the death of 21-year-old John Hegarty at Carnashannagh, Burnfoot on July 12th, 2015.

McGonigle also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the same occasion.

The family of Mr Hegarty were present in court.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the case to the next sitting of the court for the preparation of a probation and welfare report and a physiatric report.