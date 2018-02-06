Snow falls and heavy frost across the county

Freezing conditions and snow falls in some parts of Donegal have left some roads in a dangerous state across the county this morning.

Many untreated minor roads were extremely dangerous this morning following heavy frost and light falls of snow.

Traffic was reported to be slow moving on many main routes as motorists headed warnings to take care on the roads.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for the country.

Any frost, ice and lying snow at low levels will gradually recede this morning, and a cold, bright and breezy day will follow with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. The showers will be most frequent in the west and north with drier and brighter conditions prevailing in the east and southeast. Afternoon highs just 3 to 5 degrees, and feeling colder in the moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds.

This evening and early tonight, scattered wintry showers will continue to occur, leading to further accumulations of snow in parts of the country.