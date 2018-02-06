Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, February 6th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Margaret Arthur, Trentamucklagh, St. Johnston

- Bobby Stewart, Moyra, Falcarragh

- Ellen Caffrey (nee McBrearty), Ardara and formerly Kilcar

- Rose O'Donnell, Letterkenny Road, Convoy.

- Anthony Martin, Donegal and Dublin

- Annette (Netta) Frances Cole, Newtowncunningham

- Liam Reilly, Chapel Road, Dungloe

- Daniel Gallagher, Craigadoes, St. Johnston

- Sheila Ward, Caravan Road, Dungloe

- James Friel (Snr), Raphoe and formerly of Mountaintop, Letterkenny

- Sean McNelis, Derries, Glenties

Margaret Arthur, Trentamucklagh, St. Johnston

The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Margaret Arthur, Trentamucklagh, St. Johnston.

Reposing at her daughter Pearl Arthur’s residence, Trentaboy, Drumkeen.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 7th at 1pm for service in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Raphoe at 2pm and burial afterwards in the family plot at Toughboyne Parish Church, Carrigans.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Association, Donegal Branch care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Bobby Stewart, Moyra, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bobby Stewart, Moyra, Falcarragh, formerly ‘Flat Roof’, Fagher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence in Moyra from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday and from 12noon to 8pm on Wednesday.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy on Thursday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymore Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu will be donated to charity, c/o any family member or Harkin's Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Ellen Caffrey (nee McBrearty) Gortnacart, Ardara and formerly Kilcar

The death has taken place at St Eunan's Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Ellen Caffrey (nee McBrearty) Gortnacart, Ardara and formerly Kilcar.

Her remains will repose at Shovli'ns Funeral Home Sandfield on Tuesday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm followed by removal to her residance in Gortnacart at 8.30pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am to The Church of the Holy Famil, Ardara for 11am requim Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private at the request of the deceased. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to St Eunan's Nursing Home c/o any family member.

Rose O’Donnell, Letterkenny Road, Convoy

The death has taken place at Brinley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Rose O’ Donnell, formerly of Letterkenny Road, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson Funeral Home. Removal on Tuesday at 4pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am with burial afterwards in the family plot in Drumkeen Cemetery.

Anthony Martin, Donegal and Dublin

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Martin, late of Donegal and Dublin.

Reposing at 72 Amiens Street on Wednesday, February 7 from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Funeral on Thursday, February 8, in Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Walkinstown arriving for Mass at 10 o'clock. followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Donations, if desired, to Inner City Helping Homeless donation box in church.

Further enquiries to Murphy Funeral Directors 018484444.

Annette (Netta) Frances Cole, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Annette Frances Cole also known as ‘Netta’.

Funeral leaving her home, Gortinlieve, Newtowncunningham on Tuesday 6th February at 1.30pm going to Monreagh Presbyterian Church for service at 2pm, followed by burial in adjoining church cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Monreagh Presbyterian Church.

All Enquiries to Adair and Neely’s Funeral Directors 02871 311321.

House private please.

Liam Reilly, Chapel Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Reilly, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing in McGlynn Funeral Home.

Viewing on Tuesday February 6th from 11am with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 7th in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 1pm with interment afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Gallagher, Craigadoes, St. Johnston

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Daniel Gallagher, Craigadoes, St Johnston.

Reposing at his late residence Monday, February 5th from 7pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday morning, February 7th at 10.20am. for Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Sheila Ward, Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Sheila Ward, Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, February 7th at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors, Dungloe.

James Friel (Snr), Raphoe and formerly of Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Lifford Hospital of James Friel (Snr) Tullyvinny, Raphoe formerly Bohurl, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at Tullyvinney.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, February 7th at 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in Ramelton, in St. Mary’s Chruch Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Lifford Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe or any family member.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.



Sean McNelis, Derries, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean McNelis, Derries, Glenties.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday afternoon to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons, Funeral Director, Main Street, Glenties, Co. Donegal.

