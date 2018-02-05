Calls for progress on three new fire stations for south Donegal

A call has been made for urgent action by Donegal County Council to construct three new fire stations in south and south west Donegal.

Twelve of Donegal's retained fire stations have been replaced with new stations since 1999 and new stations are still required in Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Glencolmcille.

Ballyshannon councillor Barry O’Neill called for a decision to be made quickly on the issue of the three remaining retained fire stations.

A report from consultants on a review of the fire cover in the Bundoran and Ballyshannon areas is now due this month. The council says the report will form the basis of a business case that will be made to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Cllr O’Neill told the January meeting of Donegal County Council that there has been a lot of research done concerning the fire stations in Bundoran and Ballyshannon and he hopped a plan for both stations can be produced soon.

The councillor had tabled a motion calling on the council to discuss the Fire Station capital Programme.

“The issue of Ballyshannon and Bundoran has seen plans put in place since 2004,” he said.

“We have, for the last ten years, been up and down the street with regards to replacing the station.

He said he was concerned that the issue will continue on into 2019. “A decision has to be made,” he said.

“Bundoran has a huge area to cover and both stations are not fit for purpose.”

He called for a special meeting at the Donegal Municipal District to discuss the situation.

The motion was seconded by Cllr John Campbell who said he agreed with Cllr O’Neill's view.

He said he did not think the report would give councillors what they are looking for. “The plan is our plan and it is up to us to approve it,” he said.

Director of Service Garry Martin said that once the council concludes the fire station project in south Donegal, it will move to replacing the existing station in Glencolumbkille.