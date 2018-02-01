Talented Donegal siblings bag All-Ireland titles in Dublin

Coláiste Ailigh student, Ruairí Mac Lochlainn, scooped the award for the best overall music act at the recent All-Ireland Final of Scléip 2018, a talent competition organized by Gael Linn for all-Irish Secondary schools nationwide.

The event was held in the Clasach theatre, Clontarf, Dublin on Wednesday, January 31st. Over 300 students from all over the country, who had qualified through preliminary rounds before Christmas, took to the stage on the day, in this celebration of contemporary music, song, dance and drama.

Along with winning the coveted Gradam Scléip 2018, Ruairí also took first prize in the Contemporary Solo Music Senior category, when he wow’ed both the adjudicators and the audience with his amazing electric-guitar playing.

Not to be outdone, his sister Aisling Nic Lochlainn, also an accomplished musician, took first prize in the junior category of the Contemporary Music competition. Teacher Marie Uí Thaidhg is extremely proud of her pupils’ great success.

2018 has been designated as Bliain na Gaeilge and Scléip is just one of the schemes that Gael Linn hope will awaken awareness that the Irish language is not just for those interested in the traditional arts, but that it is a living and vibrant language among Irish youth in their everyday lives and hobbies also.