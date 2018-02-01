Lotto luck as 90 Donegal jackpot winners scoop over €116 million

Ninety Jackpot wins have been recorded in Donegal since the very first Lotto draw with lucky punters pocketing a €116,006,844.

Ireland’s first Lotto jackpot winner was Brigid McGrath from Letterkenny who scooped the £147,059 (punts) in the highly anticipated first Lotto draw which was broadcast live to an expectant Irish nation.

Since the very first Lotto draw on Saturday, 16th April 1988, there have been an astonishing 1,738 Lotto jackpot wins, with 745 jackpot prizes exceeding €1 million.

And sales on Lotto games over the last three decades have raised a massive €2.9 billion for Good Causes all over Ireland.

With this Saturday’s 3,000 Lotto draw carrying a mega jackpot of €4.5 million.

Dublin claims the highest number of jackpots at 572, totaling over €872 million.

The second luckiest Lotto County is Cork with 172 jackpot wins totaling €245 million while the third luckiest County is Galway with 92 lotto jackpots totaling €116 million. Donegal ranks within the top 10 lucky counties.

Ireland’s first ever Lotto millionaire was Rita Power from Ballinasloe in Co. Galway who won £1,200,937 (punts) on 6th May 1989.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin, today revealed that more than over €4.4 billion in prizes has been paid out to Lotto players in Ireland since the game was launched in 1988.

“Lotto has been one of Ireland’s favourite pastimes for almost 30 years and it captures the imagination of the public as much today as it did when it was first launched in 1988. As we approach our 3,000th draw, we have seen an incredible 1,738 jackpot winners with prizes exceeding a phenomenal €4.4 billion.”

“As Chief Executive of the National Lottery, I absolutely love welcoming our Lotto winners into our Winners’ Room, and witnessing first-hand the whole spectrum of emotions which winners go through with their life-changing Lotto jackpot wins. It is truly remarkable.”

Mr Griffin added: “It’s not all about the winners. Lotto sales also benefit Good Causes all over Ireland. With every euro spent on National Lottery games, nearly 30 cent goes directly to Good Causes. The total amount from sales of Lotto tickets alone which has gone back to Good Causes throughout the country is a staggering €2.9 billion which has benefitted projects and organisations in the areas of health, sport welfare, education, arts and heritage.”