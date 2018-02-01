Temporary road closure in Stranorlar

Motorists who are planning to drive through the Stranorlar-Kilross junction on the N13 tomorrow will be diverted due to works being carried out.

Donegal County Council are carrying out culvert replacement works at Tircallan and the road will be closed at this location from 7pm on Friday, February 2nd until 7am on Monday, February 5th and from 7pm on Friday, February 9th until 7am on Monday, February 12th.

The alternative routes for the duration of the closures are as follows:

· For primary and HGV diversions the route will be Letterkenny (N14/N13 – Dry Arch Roundabout) – Lifford (N14) – Ballybofey (N15)

· For local diversion: Kilross (N13) – Convoy (R236) – Castlefinn – Ballybofey (N15)

Donegal County Council apologises for the inconvenience caused and thank in advance all road users for their co-operation while these closures are in place.