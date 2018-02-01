Crisis town meeting in Bundoran called to halt vandalism

A crisis meeting has been called to discuss an increase in incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in Bundoran.

The local Tidy Towns Committee has called the meeting following what has been described as an increase in the destruction and damage to public and private property in Bundoran over the last year.

Incidents include damage to floral displays, public litter bins set on fire, and damage to windows at the town’s lifeguard hut and the library.

The incidents have caused thousands of euro worth of damage to both public and private property.

The Tidy Towns committee is attributing the damage to young people “hanging out” in areas of the town at weekends.

The committee is now calling on parents of young people, business owners, members of Bundoran GAA committee, principals or a representative of both local schools, Foróige, Youthreach, An Garda Síochána, Donegal Youth Council, Pavee Point and representatives of school parents' associations and other interested parties to attend the meeting.

Chair of the Tidy Towns committee, Michael McMahon, said the situation has been going on for quite a while and action needs to be taken.

Damage to a floral display caused €500 alone, he said.

“It usually takes place on a Friday evening and a Saturday evening,” he said.

“We know it is a small minority that is at this and it is very disheartening when this sort of damage is done.

“What we want to do is get a consensus from the people of Bundoran and the different groups of what we can do to stop this. Sooner or later someone will get hurt or there will be serious damage done.

“We are asking all concerned residents of Bundoran to attend the meeting.

“We have to see where we can go. The fact that this has been going on for 12 months, it has to stop. The town is looking very well and we want to keep it that way and keep visitors coming to Bundoran, said McMahon.

“We are getting a lot of work done and the people of the town are behind us. It is very disheartening when you get something done and then this sort of thing happens at the weekend.”

The meeting will be held in Bundoran Community Centre on Tuesday, February 6th at 7:30pm.