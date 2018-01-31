Delight as first salmon is caught on the River Drowes

The first salmon of 2018 has been caught on the river Drowes and the first silver wasn't disappointing, weighing in at a tidy 7.5lbs.

Bill Likely, Park, Kinlough from County Leitrim, who works at the fishery, was delighted to have caught the first salmon shortly before 1pm on January 30th.

The sea liced 7.5lbs fish was taken on a Black and Gold rapala.

Bill was presented with the Drowes Perpetual Cup as a result of this catch.

The Drowes is located near Kinlough, County Leitrim.

The salmon was caught from the Point of the River Pool on the river Drowes.

Weather conditions hindered the salmon being caught earlier this year.

On the opening day there was one fish reportedly hooked, but not landed.

Two years ago the Leitrim river yielded its first salmon late in the month, last year a new record, of sorts, was set when the first salmon of the year wasn't caught until February 12th. That's the first time since records began that a salmon wasn't landed in January.

The good news is that there appears to be a bumper number of fish, known as Kelp, returning to the sea from the Drowes system.

“There's lots of Kelp in the river at the moment, that means there's great spawning and that is a real positive for the long term future of the fishery,” said Shane Gallagher, Manager of the Drowes Fishery.