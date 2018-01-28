Strong winds batter the county as Met Eireann issues weather alert

A status yellow gale warning is in place across the country this evening as the county experiences an extremely windy end to the weekend.

Strong winds have battered the county for much of Sunday with motorists again warned that driving conditions, especially along the coast, are dangerous.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow warning which is in place since 4pm on Sunday.

The warning states: Southwest winds will reach gale force this evening and for a time tonight on all Irish Coastal Waters and on the Irish Sea with winds reaching strong gale force for a time on coasts from Erris Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head.

It'll be a cold night and temperatures will dip to between 3 and 6 degrees Celsius in the clearance and frost may develop in a few sheltered spots.

Monday will be a bright day with sunny spells and dry apart from just a few isolated showers. A cooler day than of late with afternoon highs of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius.