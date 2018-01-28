Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, January 28th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Seamus Deane, Cruckarra, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Seamus Deane, Cruckarra, Kilcar.

Removal from his residence on Tuesday, January 30th at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Annie Vance, Belmont Place, Coleraine and formerly of Broadlee, Raphoe

The death has occurred at the Cottage Nursing Home, Coleraine of Annie Vance, Belmont Place, Coleraine and formerly of Broadlee, Raphoe.

Funeral Service at Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine on Monday, January 29th at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Ballylennon Presbyterian Charch graveyard, St Johnston at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Ms C. Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine.

Neil McLaughlin, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil McLaughlin (Neily Dick), Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 31st at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donation in lieu if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member, or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm on Tuesday.

Noel McDermott, Gaoth Dobhair and Letterkenny

The tragic death has occurred due to a road traffic collision of Noel McDermott, Chapel Road, Brinlack and formerly of Hawthorn Heights and Upper Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Brinlack. House strictly private this evening (Saturday). Family time only please.

Wake from 12 noon Sunday, January 28th.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after the Rosary until 11am and the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, January 30th going to Cnoc Fola Chapel, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Ireland and to Donegal Hospice c/o of any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Mark Connaghan, Ballyglishen, Abbeyleix, County Laois

The death has taken place at St Luke's Hospital, Dublin of Mark Connaghan, Ballyglishen, Abbeyleix, County Laois.

Mark was the son of Paul and Marie Connaghan formerly of Leiter, Urris, Clonmany.

His remains will arrive at St Colmcille’s Oratory at approximately 5pm on Sunday, January 28th.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, Jan. 30th at 10.15am going to St Michael’s Church, Urris, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Luke’s Hospital Dublin c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Oratory private from 10pm to 12 midday.

John Duffy, Umlagh, Carrigart

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John Duffy, Umlagh, Carrigart.

Removal from there on Sunday at 2pm going to his late residence to repose until 10pm on Sunday night.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 29th at 11am in St John the Baptist, Carrigart.

Cremation on Tuesday, January 30th in Lakeland Crematorium, Co Cavan at 2pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Kidney Dialysis and the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

John Bernard Cassidy, Killaloe, Co. Clare and Ballybofey

The death occurred on January 14th of John Bernard (Bert) Cassidy, Derrybeg, Ballina, Killaloe, Co. Clare and Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at the home of PJ Burke, Turlough, Bellharbour, Co. Clare on Sunday, January 28th from 3-6pm. Removal on Monday to arrive to St. Patrick's Church, New Quay, Co. Clare for requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards at Corcomroe Abbey.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Sean McIvor, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

The death has place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Sean McIvor, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot. Former proprietor of the Foot Inn, Burnfoot.

Remains reposing at his son Niall's residence, 15 Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Funeral on Monday morning going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for 11am requiem Mass followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Family time please between 11.00pm to 11.00am.

Strictly family only on the morning of the funeral.

John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards

The death has taken place of John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards.

Funeral Service in St Ann’s Parish Church, Upper Killult, Falcarragh on Monday, January 29th at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Marie Curie Hospice c/o S. Clarke & Son Funeral Directors, 12 Court Square Newtownards.



