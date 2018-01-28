Rose of Tralee drops in to Donegal town

The Rose of Tralee. Dr. Jennifer Berry was in Donegal this week to launch this year’s selection and maybe uncover some information on the strength of our lads in green and gold ahead of Sunday’s big game in Killarney.

Young women from all over the county are invited to apply online ahead of this year’s Donegal Rose Selection which takes place on April 21st in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town.

The Roses will be interviewed by three judges during the day followed by stage interviews in the evening at an event where friends and family can enjoy a great evening.

Rose Of Tralee Dr Jennifer Byrne and the Donegal Rose, Amy Callaghan, officially launched the search for the 2018 Donegal Rose and also put out a call for any young women who might be interested in becoming the 2018 Rosebud.

They were welcomed to Donegal by Elaine McInaw of the Central and Abbey Hotel and Rory O’Donnell and were joined by members of the Galligan and Callaghan family, all close relations of the Donegal Rose, Amy Callaghan.

Committee members Rory O'Donnell and Elaine McInaw along with Dr. Jenny Byrne, the 2017 Rose of Tralee, and Amy Callaghan, the Donegal Rose.