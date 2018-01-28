Work starts on next stage of N56 project

Works are getting underway on the third phase of the road improvement scheme on the N56 between Glenties and Dunlgoe.

Reduced speed limits will be in place until January 2019.

This latest upgrade to the 3.6km roadway connecting Dungloe to Glenties is expected to cost an estimated €12 million.

The N56 Dungloe to Glenties project is being developed in sections and this 3rd section of the N56 Dungloe to Glenties Scheme is 3.6km long road improvement project and is located on the N56 between approximately 5 km north of Glenties to the recently finished Boyoughter to Kilkenny scheme south of Lettermacaward.

The project also includes a cycle track for its full length. The scheme is 3.6km long and has an estimated completion cost of €12 million euro.

A stop and go system will be in place on the road until between Letterilly and Kilkenny until May 2019.

Reduced speed limits of 50 km/h will be in place until Jan 14th 2019.

Local councillor Terence Slowey said €6m has been allocated this year from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and another €6m will be allocated next year.

He said €1m has also been allocated to complete the design work on the rest of the route into Glenties.

“They have given an overall commitment to upgrade the road between Dungloe and Killraine,” he said. “That’s going full steam ahead so they are working ahead on the next phase.” Local people have been very welcoming of the project despite the inconvenience of traffic disruption.

The project includes a walking and cycling lane and this has been embraced boy coval people,” he said.

“Local people have been great, getting involved by cycling and walking. When it is all completed there will be a cycleway the whole way and there is a big active cycling club in Glenties. People of all ages have been getting involved and getting out.”